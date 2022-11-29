Entertainment

Lily Collins wears the most comfortable suede boots that even Emily in Paris would approve

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 2 1 minute read

Lily Collins bet on a dress at ankle height and with long sleeves, which adorns her silhouette along with a front bow and a festive pattern made up of matching tones. The Golden Globe nominee also chose to wear some black suede boots that have set the trend on the catwalks in recent months and that also give ‘that’ touch to elevate your outfit and show us that simple can also look that good.

The way in which she wears her hair has become the classic hallmark of the actress, as well as a reference on what type of cut to use to always be at the forefront, and as is customary, we can notice her iconic full bangs, the which has imposed fashion on more than one occasion. Her makeup option stands out for being discreet that, between nude tones and a neutral color palette, make her face retain her natural shape.

The accessories that the Emily in Paris actress chose were also discreet, using two silver bands and a ring. with just a few black boots suede and a dress length with sleeves and pattern, Lily Collins He shows us once again that there are endless possible combinations, and at the same time, he gives us the key to his style on how to look the best during the December holidays. Fall-Winter 2022.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

The movie that made Margot Robbie dare to write Quentin Tarantino

3 mins ago

Gal Gadot captivates coming out of the water in a swimsuit with openings

17 mins ago

Mauricio Pochettino discusses Lionel Messi’s future

19 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence also wears UGG boots as walking shoes

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button