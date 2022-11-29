Lily Collins wears the most comfortable suede boots that even Emily in Paris would approve

Lily Collins bet on a dress at ankle height and with long sleeves, which adorns her silhouette along with a front bow and a festive pattern made up of matching tones. The Golden Globe nominee also chose to wear some black suede boots that have set the trend on the catwalks in recent months and that also give ‘that’ touch to elevate your outfit and show us that simple can also look that good.

The way in which she wears her hair has become the classic hallmark of the actress, as well as a reference on what type of cut to use to always be at the forefront, and as is customary, we can notice her iconic full bangs, the which has imposed fashion on more than one occasion. Her makeup option stands out for being discreet that, between nude tones and a neutral color palette, make her face retain her natural shape.

The accessories that the Emily in Paris actress chose were also discreet, using two silver bands and a ring. with just a few black boots suede and a dress length with sleeves and pattern, Lily Collins He shows us once again that there are endless possible combinations, and at the same time, he gives us the key to his style on how to look the best during the December holidays. Fall-Winter 2022.