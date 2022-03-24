Lily Collins with the Mango gingham bag of the season

Lily Collins: the looks of the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins He has nothing to envy his character from the renowned Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’. In fact, rather the opposite. Although it is undeniable that both share some similarities in styling (flashy prints, different pieces and impossible combinations), the truth is that the actress has a greater exquisiteness for fashion. Her style is unique, there is no doubt, but that peculiarity is the essence that manages to attract us to the bottom of her. That and her abundant bets for the ‘low cost’ firms that we are so passionate about. She brands that she turns to on countless occasions through garments that are super trendy. As it happened with the last look with mango bag that has worn through the streets of New York.

The celebrity shine wherever you go. It can already be on a red carpet, a presentation or while enjoying a walk down the street. Unlike her character, Lily, for the day to day, usually bets on basic garments easy to combine. Although for special occasions she does not hesitate to be the center of attention through her outfits. She knows exactly what suits her, what doesn’t and how to look appropriate for each occasion. Ultimately, she is an expert.

But this time, not only has he dazzled us with one of his best outfits to date, which also, but -in addition- has revealed to us what will be the bag more essential for the coming seasons thanks to Mango.

The actress walked around New York with one of her most radiant outfits. With a beige two piece set Composed of a double-breasted jacket with a belt as a top and an asymmetrical midi skirt that matched the style perfectly. A outfits of the most simple and elegant with which, for nothing, we would imagine his fictional character.

The footwear was the complement that brought light and liveliness to the whole. They were about transparent lace-up heels in strong red. Another of the novelties that will sweep the next seasons, but -without a doubt- what really caught our attention was the gingham print shopper bag who wore the celebrity. Complement that, otherwise, we would see perfectly in the iconic fashion series.

The gingham print shopper bag by Mango

As we said, it is one of the pieces that make up the collection of the affordable firm from Mango. It is currently available in three colors (red, blue and yellow)but the one chosen by the actress we love.

This accessory is perfect for both spring and summer, due to its striking shades and cheerful gingham print. Without a doubt, an essential that never goes out of style.

The Lily Collins shopper from Mango costs €19.99

