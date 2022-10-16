Lily Collins wore a spectacular transparent dress

As it seems, the character he played Lily Collins in the series “Emily in Paris” has greatly influenced the way she dresses. A few days ago she attended a charity gala and caused thousands of sighs with her elegant outfit. The actress wore a look created by the stylist Patricia Field and Marylin Fitousse, the costume designer.

Lily Collins, at the Go Campaign event. Image by David Livingstone Getty Images.

In her latest series, she plays a young American who moves to Paris thanks to an unexpected job opportunity, to bring a new point of view to a prestigious French marketing company. Throughout the program, Emily Cooper, a character played by the actress, wears fabulous outfits made up of handbags, shoes, bags and accessories with the latest fashion trends.

From their participation in this series, many observe a continuity between the outfits of Emily with the clothes you wear Lily at some public events. She recently appeared at an event for the Go Campaign, a California nonprofit organization that raises funds to help children in need. For this occasion she was the center of attention, because she was one of the co-hosts of the night, so she chose to wear a extravagant dress.

The actress wore a garment from Prada’s fall-winter 2022 collection. An ankle-length design with thin white straps and long net sleeves with embroidered rhinestones. In turn, the dress had yellow and silver sequins and the young woman combined it with sandals in metallic tones. To complete the look Lily some very delicate accessories, a natural make up and the hair tied up in a bun.

