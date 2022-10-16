Entertainment

Lily Collins wore a spectacular transparent dress

Photo of James James5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

As it seems, the character he played Lily Collins in the series “Emily in Paris” has greatly influenced the way she dresses. A few days ago she attended a charity gala and caused thousands of sighs with her elegant outfit. The actress wore a look created by the stylist Patricia Field and Marylin Fitousse, the costume designer.

LillyCollins
Lily Collins, at the Go Campaign event. Image by David Livingstone Getty Images.

In her latest series, she plays a young American who moves to Paris thanks to an unexpected job opportunity, to bring a new point of view to a prestigious French marketing company. Throughout the program, Emily Cooper, a character played by the actress, wears fabulous outfits made up of handbags, shoes, bags and accessories with the latest fashion trends.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Khloé Kardashian hit by the disease… How much is the immense fortune of the reality TV star?

22 seconds ago

4 movies and series to enjoy with the family – PEOPLE Online

12 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Man United’s draw with Newcastle

13 mins ago

The unexpected link between Ana de Armas and Camila Cabello (and no, it’s not that they were born in Cuba)

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button