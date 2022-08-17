Lily Collins wore a yellow midi dress with white loafers

The Lily Collins Instagram account became, after many outfits that reaffirm it, in the ideal place to go if we want to implement the fashion that broke out during the great confinement of 2020. Yes, we refer to the cottage core trenda current that not only stood out country dresses with dreamy airsbut also proposed a whole philosophy of appealing to a simple life, in contact with nature.

It seems that the British-American actress, Lily Collinswas determined to make her summer vacation a reaffirmation by this kind of simple and relaxed combinations as their favorites for the season. In natural settings she has posed with printed midi dresses, with loose sleeves and cinched with springs in the abdomen area, to fall freely to the floor, with similar alternatives in mini formats.

How to wear a cottagecore dress with normcore loafers in the style of Lily Collins?

A memory of those carefree summer afternoons brought out a yellow midi dress, with a round neckline, puffed sleeves and buttons at the center. She combined it with another of the shoe trends that prevail in 2022 and that blends perfectly with what cottagecore; that is, the norm core. That aesthetic that defined a trend in fashion at the beginning of 2010 by betting on non-flashy or pretentious garments that were considered ‘normal’.

The protagonist of Emily in Paris It has repeatedly reaffirmed itself as one of its main exponents. She did it in this case with white normcore loaferswhich are completely flat and without any decorative details, perfect to wear with any combination, however, it has been done in the past with chunky sole sneakers Y round toe flat sneakers.

Where have we seen the cottagecore and normcore trends?

White dress by Adam Lippes, Spring-Summer 2022. Adam Lippes/Gorunway. Cottagecore-inspired dress by Stella McCartney, Resort 2023.Stella McCartney/Gorunway. Altuzarra midi dress, Spring-Summer 2022. Altuzarra/Gorunway.

Adam LippesStella McCartney Y Altuzarra are some of the big fashion houses that bet on relaxed and fresh dresses for the summer. If you are looking for them to stick to the cottage core trend look for those models with free falls, frilly details, floral prints, ruched decorations and midi cuts, preferably in fabrics such as cotton or linen.

Chloé white sneakers, Spring-Summer 2022. Chloe/Gorunway Loafers by Proenza Schouler, Spring-Summer 2022. Proenza Schouler/Gorunway. Miu Miu Loafers, Spring-Summer 2022. Miu Miu/Gorunway.

There is also a wide variety of relaxed and minimalist footwear which is registered in norm core and that it is ideal if we do not want to have complications when combining it with outfits that can be very different from each other. There are white tennis for all tastes, low and round toe, as there are also loafersboth in black and white.