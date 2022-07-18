Lily Collins wore gray normcore sneakers with flared pants

There is no doubt that if Lily Collins is one of the guests on the red carpet, her look It will be one of the highlights of the night. We are used to seeing her in dreamy dresses with volume in the train or decorated with big bows, but we also know that for day to day she looks for practical combinations, going to basic garments any female wardrobe.

It can be the bearer of risky combinations, full of color, unexpected cuts and striking prints when the protagonist of Emily in Paris, Lily Collinsbrings to life this character from the netlix series, however, in her privacy she has proven to be one of the main defenders of the normcore fashion. Your choice of footwear He has reinforced it numerous times.

How to wear normcore tennis with flared pants in the style of Lily Collins?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

For a dining experience at Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Lily Collins slipped into some flared gray pants and combined them with tennis the same colorbut in a lighter tone, flat and with a round tip. A striped shirt and a brown jacket with embroidered flowers completed the look. She wore her hair loose, styled in soft waves, while the ends of her curtain bangs went subtly inward.

Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Longoria, Katie Holmes and even Kate Middletonare some of the best dressed who bet on the low-key effect of the nordic tennis. They earn their name because their aesthetic evokes those models that characterized that movement that emerged in the early years of the 2010s. Because they are versatile to accompany any style and do not stand out too much, they earn this distinction that is reinforced by the wide leg pants

In the street style it is usual to see them in practical combinations, matching jeans and plain t-shirts. Bella Hadid is another of the celebrities that highlights them with baggy jeans and a gray short-sleeved shirt, while haley bieber also goes to the silhouette of the wide pants in trend and enhances the combination including long coats. The truth is that they can also perfectly complement skirts, minidresses and tailoring with their timeless charm at any time of the year.