Lily James shows how to wear a silk party dress

the british Lily James She established herself as one of the best dressed actresses in the world and on Instagram she has already garnered more than 3 million followers. Her looks are all the rage every time she is present and she shares them on her social networks, as a dress Very elegant black silk.

The also model was born on April 5, 1989 in the town of Esher, Surrey, being the daughter of the actress Ninette Thomson and the late actor and musician, James Thomson. When she finished school she enrolled at the College of Arts Education in Tring, England, and subsequently studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, from which she graduated in 2010.

Lily James He began working in 2010 on the BBC series “One Just William” and participated in several plays in London. Two years later, she was cast in the third and fourth seasons of the hit series “Downton Abbey,” where she played Lady Rose McClare.

Source: Instagram @lilyjamesofficial.

On April 30, 2013, she was chosen to play the role of “Cinderella” in the new version of Disney that premiered in 2015 and that year she participated in the comedy “A good recipe”, along with Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller. Some of her works also include “Mamma Mia!”, “Yesterday”, “The Dig” and “Pam & Tommy”.

In addition to being a great actress, Lily James She has also made a name for herself in the fashion world in part thanks to stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who works with her a lot. Even her transformation as Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy” was quite a sight.

Lily James silk dress

To attend the London Film Festival, Lily James chose a dress black silk dress with a halter neckline by Galvan, an English brand created by four women that has conquered celebrities such as Penélope Cruz. Despite the rain, the actress posed very elegantly and, without a doubt, her look was very sophisticated.

Source: David M. Benett – Vogue.

He preferred not to complete it with many accessories or colored clutches, but instead chose to be minimalist because less is always more. She only wore silver and black teardrop maxi earrings, which combined perfectly and gave her an ideal detail for the occasion.

