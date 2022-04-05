Entertainment

Lily James shows how to wear a silk party dress

the british Lily James She established herself as one of the best dressed actresses in the world and on Instagram she has already garnered more than 3 million followers. Her looks are all the rage every time she is present and she shares them on her social networks, as a dress Very elegant black silk.

The also model was born on April 5, 1989 in the town of Esher, Surrey, being the daughter of the actress Ninette Thomson and the late actor and musician, James Thomson. When she finished school she enrolled at the College of Arts Education in Tring, England, and subsequently studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, from which she graduated in 2010.

