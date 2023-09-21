“Lily Melgar, this song is for you, they didn’t compensate you,” Shakira says near the end of her new song ‘El Jefe’. Beware the soap opera hidden behind this vindictive song, in which the protagonist is, of course, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira Returning to the music scene with ‘Owner‘ A protest topic (in which he collaborates with Fuerza Resida) and with a personal background that reflects deep social and wage inequalities between workers and ‘owners’, with the following verses:

“What irony, what madness, it’s torture really / You kill yourself from morning till evening and you don’t even have any scriptures / They say there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years / But My former father-in-law is still there, he has not set foot in the grave. / passed a bullshit boss That he doesn’t pay me well / I come walking and he comes in a Mercedes Benz / He hired me as a recruit / He hired you as a recruit / Son of the same…” .

The mention of his former father-in-law isn’t the only arrow he shoots gerard piqué, The highlight of the song comes almost at the end when Shakira makes a very special dedication: “Lily Melgar, this song is for you, they did not compensate you“. But, who is Lily Melgar? “She is a Bolivian girl who was Milan and Sasha’s babysitterwhatever happens Farewell by Gerard Piqué, She was the one who opened Shakira’s eyes He found some things that revealed his infidelity, Apparently, Piqué did not compensate Lily Melgar,” says Tatiana Arus instigators,