Lily Rose, daughter of Johnny Depp, shakes the United States with this photo

Lily Rose, the beautiful eldest daughter of Johnny Depp, in addition to being a model for different international magazine covers, also shows off her beauty in simple cars behind the wheel that drive social networks crazy. We show you the incredible image that she shook everyone…

June 06, 2022 6:02 p.m.

The name of Johnny Depp does not stop ringing in the different headlines of the world after the trial that he starred in with Amber Heard for defamation, a scenario from which he emerged victorious with the apparent rumor of a possible appeal by his ex-partner, which still keeps his fans in suspense.

Beyond the controversial situation of his personal life, the professional aspect is not lost sight of, because now as the image of a recognized perfume brand and after the final ruling, his fame and even sales increased in the product of which he is the main figure, with the addition of adding thousands of followers to his instagram account.

On the other hand, it should be noted that after the results, the actor, apparently according to several media reports, decided to celebrate in his own style, a moment that surely He took the opportunity to travel in any of his different luxury cars, since he has a millionaire garage that would have no problem recreating it to his liking every day of the week.

It should be noted that during the storm that did not seem to end, his eldest daughter LilyRosethe result of its union with vanessa paradisalways supported him from the beginning which for many of his fans was very important, in addition to never forgetting the different things that father and daughter share in common, such as their great interest in spacious and sporty cars.

As a professional model, the eldest daughter of the actor appears in a publication posing behind the wheel of a golf cart, the most practical transport for four peoplefrom functionality to electric fuel in power 5.5HP/4kw, speed control system of up to 40km/h and impeccable performance for the golf course, but in this case, it was used in a session that left everyone gasping and shook the world.

+ Look at the beautiful Lily Rose, daughter of Johnny Depp, posing in the golf cart: