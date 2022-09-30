Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard would be the new protagonists of ‘Nosferatu’ by Robert Eggers

There is good news and very good news regarding the production of Nosferatu in the hands of Robert Eggers. But let’s go in parts for those who had no idea that there would be a movie focused on this entity from Transylvania that we met in the 1920s.

A few years ago, after the success of The Lighthouse, Eggers said his next project would be a remake of this 1920s German Expressionist classic. The 1922 film, directed by Murnau, is considered the most influential film in the horror genre. HERE we tell you more about this great film.

Count Orlok, played by Max Schreck in FW Murnau’s ‘Nosferatu’ / Getty Images

It was a unofficial “adaptation” of dracula by Bram Stoker, so it was not without controversy. However, as we say, it is one of the most important films in the history of cinema. That is why we are not surprised that a new remake is made (which, we know, is not the first).

In 1979, Werner Herzog premiered Nosferatu the Vampire alongside the iconic Klasu Kinki and Isabelle Adjani. This film was acclaimed and to date it is still relevant, so this new Eggers production remains with very high expectations. But what do we know so far?

Robert Eggers arriving at the Kristen Stewart Tribute at the 45th Deauville American Film Festival/Photo: Getty

Nosferatu… without Anya Taylor-Joy?

As early as 2015, Robert Eggers said he wanted to put together a remake of Nosferatu. It was not until 2019 that everything began to take shape, and the director mentioned that the protagonists would be Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles. The first to leave the project was the singer, and from there, Eggers said he would put it on hold.

And what happened? Eggers became involved in the production of The Northmanwhich premiered in April this 2022 alongside Alexander Skarsgård and Taylor-Joy. Nothing was known about the film until now that new protagonists were reported for Nosferatu.

Bill Skarsgård / Photo: Getty Images

According to Deadline, Bill Skarsgård is the new protagonist who would take on the character of Count Orlok while Lily Rose Depp it would be the victim with whom the vampire obsesses. We will have to wait for this news to be confirmed with the details of this production.

This is Eggers and Bill Skarsgård’s second attempt to work together. The first was for The Northman, but the Swedish actor left due to agenda issues. For 2023, will premiere Boy Kills World from netflix, John Wick: Chapter and maybe start the production of the reboot of The Crow by Rupert Sanders. HERE this news.

Image from ‘Nosferatu’ / Photo: Reuters

