Lily Rose Depp and the teaching of mom and dad Johnny Depp

First, second and even third commandments. Because if you live in a family like this you can’t do otherwise. AND Lily Rose Depp he learned the lesson well and quickly. With two parents like Vanessa Paradis And Johnny Depp he had no other choice. What is the first house rule? Be jealous of your privacy. Heal it. Cultivate it. And don’t feed it to anyone.

Lily Rose Depp and privacy

Guest of The Drew Barrymore Show, Lily-Rose Depp told her colleague that the importance of safeguarding her privacy was instilled in her “from an early age. Growing up in a family like mine, it has always been clear. I soon learned the importance of privacy, to value it and to keep things just to myself “.

The teaching of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp

«It is a teaching that I have always followed in my career and which is very important to me. It’s about finding a balance between wanting to keep certain things private and publicly enjoying other parts of life, ”explained the young actress. Whose latest film, Voyagers with Colin Farrell, should arrive in Italian cinemas on 21 May. All conditional, logically.

And the philosophy to keep towards fame was explained to him well by dad Johnny Depp. “It’s part of the game,” he told her. “It’s a silly side effect of what we both really love to do. And I really think I can speak for him too when I say that we really, really love our work ».

Love with Timothée Chalamet (comes back?)

Lily Rose was able to put her parents’ teachings into practice during her love affair with Timothée Chalamet. His life partner for a year between 2018 and 2019. And set for the film The king. Never a word about this relationship. Never even a hint. only one red carper together. At the Venice Film Festival to promote the film. For the rest, just a few paparazzi shots.

And even now, when increasingly insistent rumors tell them again as a couple, Lily Rose continues to put into practice the teachings of mom and dad: provacy first of all

