News

Lily Rose Depp and the teaching of mom and dad Johnny Depp

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

First, second and even third commandments. Because if you live in a family like this you can’t do otherwise. AND Lily Rose Depp he learned the lesson well and quickly. With two parents like Vanessa Paradis And Johnny Depp he had no other choice. What is the first house rule? Be jealous of your privacy. Heal it. Cultivate it. And don’t feed it to anyone.

Lily Rose Depp and privacy

Guest of The Drew Barrymore Show, Lily-Rose Depp told her colleague that the importance of safeguarding her privacy was instilled in her “from an early age. Growing up in a family like mine, it has always been clear. I soon learned the importance of privacy, to value it and to keep things just to myself “.

Johnny Depp, Lily Rose Depp

Johnny Depp holding his baby daughter Lily Rose. The young actress, who is now 21 years old, has revealed what her famous parents taught her as the first rule of life and work. Getty photo

The teaching of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp

«It is a teaching that I have always followed in my career and which is very important to me. It’s about finding a balance between wanting to keep certain things private and publicly enjoying other parts of life, ”explained the young actress. Whose latest film, Voyagers with Colin Farrell, should arrive in Italian cinemas on 21 May. All conditional, logically.

And the philosophy to keep towards fame was explained to him well by dad Johnny Depp. “It’s part of the game,” he told her. “It’s a silly side effect of what we both really love to do. And I really think I can speak for him too when I say that we really, really love our work ».

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, in love on the red carpet in Venice. A vanished love

Loading...
Advertisements

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, in love on the red carpet in Venice. A love that seemed to have vanished: according to some rumors, the two are back together.

Love with Timothée Chalamet (comes back?)

Lily Rose was able to put her parents’ teachings into practice during her love affair with Timothée Chalamet. His life partner for a year between 2018 and 2019. And set for the film The king. Never a word about this relationship. Never even a hint. only one red carper together. At the Venice Film Festival to promote the film. For the rest, just a few paparazzi shots.

And even now, when increasingly insistent rumors tell them again as a couple, Lily Rose continues to put into practice the teachings of mom and dad: provacy first of all

SEE PHOTOS OF LILY ROSE WITH MOM VANESSA AND DAD JOHNNY

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

374
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
285
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
159
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
120
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
118
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
114
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
107
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
104
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
103
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top