Lily-Rose Depp engaged? Caught in Los Angeles with Yassine Stein

Lily-Rose Depp seems to have a new flame. After being paparazzi in recent months with several colleagues, now the suitor comes from the world of music. It’s about the French rapper Yassine Stein. The couple was caught red-handed by the paparazzi, who found them exchanging kisses and tenderness in the parking lot of a Los Angeles supermarket. According to some rumors, the dating would have started last September and since then the two have never left.

The rapper has Moroccan origins, specifically of Casablanca, and he perfectly manages to reconcile this side of himself with the French one in his passages. From what we know he is 26 years old and in addition to music he is also passionate about cinema, so much so that he is a director and member ofOdre Collectif. In these newly taken photos, he lovingly surrounds her shoulders with his arm. Both are dressed casually, showing that they were caught in a quiet, relaxing time.

Lily-Rose Depp Yassine Stein: snaps stolen in moments of tenderness in LA

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, both actors, has a lot of charm despite her young age, 22 years old. In recent months, the paparazzi have immortalized a series of short-lived flirts. We had in fact caught her in London in the company of actor Austin Butler and before that together with Timothée Chalamet. In both cases, Lily and her partners were caught in what Americans call PDAs, or public displays of affection.

For this very reason Chalamet he stated that he was very embarrassed by these stolen shots, which found him in rather intimate attitudes with his fiancée. “That night I went to bed thinking it was one of the best days of my life. I’ve been on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was indisputably thrilled “this revealed to GQ in an interview, to then add “Then I woke up with all those photos and I felt embarrassed. ” he concluded bitterly. With the Chalamet chapter closed, now is Stein’s time: will he be the right one?