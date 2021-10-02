Lily-Rose Depp in the HBO series created by The Weeknd

The drama, co-created with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, follows a pop singer who begins a romance with a club owner who is also a cult leader.

The model and actress Lily Rose-Depp, daughter of the actor Johnny Depp and the French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, will act in The Idol, series in development at HBO co-created by the songwriter The Weeknd together with the creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson. He reports it Deadline.

The Idol: The plot and the production team

The Idol – currently still in development – follows a pop singer who begins a romance with a mysterious Los Angeles club owner who is also the leader of a secret cult. In the series he will also recite the same The Weeknd (at the registry office Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and, although it has not yet been confirmed, its role could be that of the aforementioned owner and leader of the sect. Consequently, the role of Lily Rose-Depp could be that of the lead singer.

Levinson co-created the series with Tesfaye himself and his production partner Reza Fahim, an entrepreneur turned author. Joseph Epstein he is the author of the screenplay and showrunner of the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall and Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios will executive produce. Mary Laws, former author of Succession and Preacher, will write the screenplay and serve as co-executive producer.

Rose-Depp recently starred in Neil Burger’s sci-fi film Voyagers, alongside Tye Sheridan, Colin Farrell and Fionn Whitehead. It will appear in two new upcoming projects: Wolf written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri e Silent Night, in which she will star alongside Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.