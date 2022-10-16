Entertainment

Lily-Rose Depp separated from Yassine

Lily-Rose Depp attended Beyoncé’s birthday party in Los Angeles as a single. No trace of Yassine Stein, the rapper who has shared his life for a few months.

The daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp was indeed flushed out at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party in Bel-Air a few weeks ago.
This release was unearthed by an Instagram account dedicated to the 23-year-old American star. We discover her in particular on her arrival at the wheel of her racing car.

Wearing an ultra sexy dress, the seductive brunette appeared solo at the Californian residence of Queen B. No trace of the rapper who shares her life.
This solo evening which fuels friction within the couple, even if nothing has been confirmed.
In addition, the career of Lily-Rose Depp seems to have taken a new step thanks to The Idol whose new trailer has just been released. She loosens up like never before.
Like her illustrious mother, the seductive blonde is fearless.
In this new series signed HBO, “she multiplies the ultra-sexy scenes to slip into the skin of a not very modest pop star and give the reply to The Weeknd”, recalled Public, who puts her in the spotlight this week. .

