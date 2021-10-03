Lily-Rose Depp stars in a new series with The Weeknd

The indiscretion comes from Deadline, HBO is working on a story set in a Los Angeles club

Lily-Rose Depp she would be chosen to play the female lead role in the drama series ‘The Idol’ from HBO co-produced by Abel ‘The Weeknd‘Tesfaye e Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria. The indiscretion comes exclusively from Deadline, which admits the no comment of the network, but it would seem that the daughter of Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis is ready to play the pop singer who stars in the series right next to The Weeknd, who would play the enigmatic owner of a Los Angeles club at the head of a secret cult.

I’m working on the series Mary Laws (who will also be co-executive producer) e Joseph Epstein, while Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall and Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios will executive produce. The crew will also include The Weeknd manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor, who will serve as co-executive producers.

Lily-Rose Depp, the doomed

Born in 1999, Lily-Rose Depp was a model and in 2016 became the youngest testimonial of the best-selling perfume in the world, Chanel N ° 5, L’Eau. His film debut dates back to a few years earlier, when in 2014 he starred in Kevin Smith’s Tusk. 2021 saw the release of three works in which he participated: Borders and dependencies, Voyagers And Wolf. Girlfriend until 2020 with the actor Timothée Chalamet, met on the set of the film The king (2019), now for Lily-Rose the great possibility of the starring role in ‘The Idol’.

