Lily-Rose Depp: Who is Yassine Stein’s boyfriend

History is getting serious. It’s not just a summer flirt anymore. How she was labeled last September when, for the first time, they were seen together. Lily-Rose Depp is definitely in love with her Yassine Stein. She so much that she wanted him with her in Los Angeles, where she lives for most of the year. But who is this lucky 26 year old?

Who is Yassine Stein

Yassine Stein, who is 4 years older than Lily-Rose, is a French rapper of Moroccan descent. You are part of the Odre Collectif, a rap collective born in Toulouse. She made her debut in the musical world with Lomepal and has several singles to her credit. Like Marrakesh Butter and 2021. she also has a YouTube channel if you want to hear and follow her music. Or watch the video of another song of her, published on Instagram: it seems with a scene from Gomorrah.

Kisses and lots of love on the street between Yassine Stein and Lily-Rose Depp

The two boys were photographed for the first time together at lunch, in Paris, in September 2021. And again, the destination of their walk through the City of Angels was a restaurant specializing in burgers. Hugged, accomplices, affectionate: Lily-Rose and Yassine don’t mind kissing in the middle of the street. They certainly do not hide their history. As it had happened to her in the past.

The love story with Timothée Chalamet

Because if the one with the Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood actor, Austin Butler, had really been just a summer passion, the daughter’s best-known ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis has been Timothée Chalamet. Known on the set of the Netflix movie, The king (2018).

The photos of Lily-Rose and Timothée on a boat, in Capri, in the summer of 2019 had gone around the world. Infuriating – and not a little – the young star. That she found them very embarrassing (READ HERE WHAT IT SAID). The breakup had come suddenly in 2020. But already a few months later the two were still together. Never officially: only paparazzi photos have told this love story. Completely completed in mid-2021.

