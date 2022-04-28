Limay Blanco will leave a project to help the needy in Cuba: “Damn money”

The Cuban comedian Limay White announced the end of his project to help the needy in Cuba, for which he has been involved in serious accusations in recent days.

The artist published a video on his social networks around four in the morning and confessed that he could not sleep “thinking and turning back on the cassette.”

“My God, I’m upset, I’m very upset. I have a league of annoyance and sadness about the issue of Legna’s case and all the things that Legna’s mother said about me. She knows all the time I dedicated to that family God knows all the time I dedicated to that family. My greatest achievement is to have taken that girl to Italy. Damn money, “he lamented.

Limay refers to the case of the Cuban girl Legna Angelina Verdecia Carbonellthree years old, who traveled to Italy to treat an eye cancer that could not be treated in Cuba, and that was about to cost him the vision of the only eye that remains healthy.

It was the comedian, through the humanitarian project that he has been running for a few years, who began a campaign asking for help on social networks in January 2021, aimed at raising funds so that Legna’s family could take her to have surgery abroad.

In recent days, the girl’s mother, Mailyn Carbonell Mengana, accused Limay of having stolen the money from the fundraiser for her daughter’s treatment and has made direct interviews with several youtubersaccusing him.

“Yesterday Limay was an angel fallen from heaven, an envoy from God, a person who did not fit that heart in his chest and today I am a thief,” the humorist wrote on his social networks.

Limay Blanco has been with the “Christ Changes Lives” humanitarian project for three years, which consists of raising money to help needy Cuban families, so much medicinemedical treatments, such as electrical appliances, beds, mattresses and even houses.

Regarding the particular case of Legna, Limay explained that this money was never in his hands, but that it was collected directly to an account in Miami, and that the money could be withdrawn from that account little by little and not all at once.

The humorist confessed that what has given him the most pain has not been being branded a thief in various publications that circulate on the networks or even that the good intention with which he has helped these people is doubted, but that he is the mother of the girl who is accusing him like that.

“For me that was my second family. You don’t know. Every day I went to see Legna, that was my girl. Suddenly one day she [la madre] He wanted all the money and he couldn’t get it out of a stick, I explained it to him, but he took it with me,” he said.