Limbo, the Cohn-Duprat series, and the new Marilyn Monroe biopic lead the week’s premieres

Limbo

From Wednesday, available on Star +.

The new Argentine series by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat has 10 episodes and tells the story of Sofía (clear lake), a young millionaire who seems to have it all: a glamorous life, a family that pampers her and friends who are complicit in her daring lifestyle.

When his father (Enrique Piñeyro) dies, he must return to Buenos Aires and face the family business, the rivalry with his two brothers (Mike Amigorena and Esteban Pérez) and an unknown facet of his father. Sofia embarks on a path of setbacks and revelations to prove that she can be more than just an expensive adornment.

The Old Man

From this Wednesday 28, on Star +







Jeff Bridges on streaming. Reuters.

Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) escaped from the CIA decades ago and lives on the fringes of the system. When a hitman tries to kill him, it’s up to FBI Deputy Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) to find him, tasking his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (EJ Bonilla) with the task.

entergalactic

Premiere Friday, on Netflix.

Immersive animated series created by and starring the American rapper and actor Kid Cudi. Jabari is an ambitious artist trying to balance success and love by moving into his dream apartment in Manhattan and falling in love with his neighbor (Jessica Williams).

With an explosion of art, music and fashion, entergalactic has an all-star voice cast that includes Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier and Vanessa Hudgens.

women’s weapons

Available on HBO Max from Thursday 29.

Four women must join forces to get ahead after their four husbands are arrested for belonging to the same criminal organization. Despite their enmity, they now have a secret and a common goal. Starring Kate del Castillo, Roselyn Sanchez, Jeimy Osorio and Sylvia Saenz.

Home Economics







The return of “Home Economics”.

On Wednesday, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hayworth family is back. In the second season of the sitcom, the three adult brothers continue to live on very different levels of financial security. But now, the family discovers that Tom (Topher Grace), the eldest, is writing a book about them. Although they accept him, some will have a hard time adjusting to the idea that his life is being documented.

The Chorus: Fame, here I come

From Wednesday, on Disney +.

Brazilian original musical series directed by and starring Miguel Falabella, A group of young adults see in the announcement of an audition for a theater company the opportunity to resume the search for their dormant dreams and make a career in the performing arts.

Films







Blonde, film about Marilyn with Ana de Armas. Netflix Photo

Blonde

World premiere, Wednesday on Netflix.

​Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in this Andrew Dominik film that reimagines the life of the Hollywood icon. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jean to her rise to fame and her love affairs, the film blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction to explore the great contrast between his public and private figure. With Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson.

Abracadabra 2

On Friday, premiere on Disney +.

Sequel to the Halloween classic that brings back the charming and evil Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), to continue unleashing chaos and laughter. It has been 29 years since the last time someone lit the black flame candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, who today seek revenge.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

On Friday, available on Amazon Prime Video.

In 1988, best friends Abby and Gretchen go out one night and everything goes wrong. Gretchen begins to act weird and strange incidents occur when she is around her. Abby investigates her and after discovering a few things she comes to a crucial question: Is her friendship powerful enough to defeat the devil?

Rainbow

From Friday, on Netflix.

Spanish contemporary and very free version of the literary classic The Wizard of Oz which chronicles the transition to adulthood of a modern Dorothy (Dora Postigo). The cast includes Ayax Pedrosa, Wekaforé Jibril (Spirit Disco), Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi and Luis Bermejo.

