Limit exhaustion: When do you know if it is burnout?

Everyone would think that Hollywood superstars like the ones we see in the movies are not likely to suffer any problem since they would have solved a large part of their lives. However, this is not so. Sandra Bullock (among many other stars) is one of the people who, beyond being a celebrity, like any human, suffers from a physical, psychological and emotional problem: it is called burnout, or “burnt syndrome”. The promotion of her latest film brought with it the announcement of the star’s temporary withdrawal from acting due to suffering from it. This condition, which is associated with high levels of stress in the workplace, is not uncommon.

Bullock explained that her burnout prevented her from thinking and making the right decisions. So she decided to suspend her work until she recovers from it. When the year 2022 began, the actress promoted her latest film: The lost city. In the publicity interviews she clarified that she was exhausted and that she would take a few months not to participate in film work. While she did not specify how many months she would be retiring from acting, she hinted that she needed time to be with her family. Somehow, the schedule of her recordings did not allow him to enjoy her family.

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself some time off, ”she explained in the media. Perhaps the most significant thing in Bullock’s statements was the description of her sensations. For her, the perception of her was that of being “burned out”, with extreme fatigue that did not allow her to understand reality. She not to the point of depersonalization, but suffering from a lack of perspective. Happen to you?

Any coincidence with reality…

As explained by the labor psychologist Viviana Imperiale “I believe that after the pandemic we are all affected by this situation of overwork, of new things, of being stuck, of not knowing how to set the limits well… Work began to invade our private space, and our private space part of the work has generated a significant increase in what we call “emotional exhaustion. To determine burnout, you have to do an entire evaluation, and it emerges as a psychosocial risk disease.”

-What does this imply?

That it is a disease that occurs not only because of the characteristics of the person, but also because of the organization or system in which they are immersed. Although the person may have a predisposition, they have to be involved in a system or organization that feeds this. Burnout is a syndrome, a set of symptoms that imply emotional and physical exhaustion, which indicates that the person has reached depersonalization, a critical symptom.

Not only of apathy, but of a certain aggressiveness towards the outside or a low personal accomplishment.

-How to avoid reaching that breaking point?

Defending spaces for leisure, recreation, rest with self-assessment against something as necessary as it is fair.

