limit the capacity to 60%. It is controversy- Corriere.it

Cold shower for the Nitto Atp Finals of Turin: the Pala Alpitour it will be able to open only to 60% of the capacity and consequently a part of the 120 thousand tickets already sold dor be canceled with refund for buyers. Fit criticized the decision of the Technical Scientific Committee which, contrary to what it had communicated in the past, did not confirm the opinion on the differences in the behavior of the tennis public compared to that of other sports, nor the intention, officially expressed, to grant a derogation which would have allowed the plant to be filled to 75% of its maximum capacity instead of keeping it at 60%.

This unexpected reverseFedertennis noted, sadly will have negative consequences for those who had recently purchased tickets for the Nitto ATP Finals which open on Sunday, as their reserved seats have become unavailable. The Italian Tennis Federation has explained that it will only be able to refund in full, immediately after the end of the tournament, those who did not return to the top 60% of buyers. For Fit, truly surprising how, after the repeated acknowledgment of this difference and the attention paid to the solicitations of Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali and the Department for Sport, the CTS has ignored the similarity between the behavior of the tennis public and that of cinemas and theaters, allowing the latter to continue to fill their respective rooms even to 100% of the capacity.





As a man of the institutions I can only understand and accept the CTS decision – ha commented the president of Fit, Angelo Binaghi – at a time when i coronavirus infections are rising any form of justified prudence. Precisely for this reason, however, I expect that the CTS will now respect what it thought in terms of equalization between tennis fans and cinema and theater spectators and immediately reduce their capacity to 60%.