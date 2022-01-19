“Limited Defense”. The study that puts the fourth dose in the freezer

There fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine that Israel started to administer for a few weeks now would guarantee only a partial and limited defense against the Omicron variant.

What the study says

This is the response of the clinical study, which directly concerns citizens and patients, underway at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Aviv. The news has just been reported by the Israeli media and international agencies. As the editorial staff of Giornale.it wrote, the Sheba Hospital had already started in December with the administration of the fourth dose to over 270 health workers, 154 of whom with Pfizer’s messenger RNA vaccine and another 120 received with the Moderna vaccine . As reported by Agi, all operators had already been vaccinated three times with Pfizer. The clinical study found that in both groups there was an increase in antibodies “ slightly higher “compared to the third dose, but the increase was not sufficient to prevent spread and contagion with the Omicron variant.

“Only partial defense”

The director of the Infectious Diseases Unit who led the research, prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, stated that the increase in antibody levels caused by Pfizer and Moderna was only slightly higher than that observed after the third booster dose of the vaccine. “ However, as we have seen in our ongoing serological studies between Sheba’s staff and the growing number of staff who become infected with Omicron, despite the increased antibody levels the fourth dose of the vaccine offers only partial defense against. the virus “.

From March the “updated” vaccine for Omicron

Not directly connected with what is happening in Israel but directly connected to the Omicron variant which partly escapes the vaccine booster, as we wrote in Giornale.it, the Pfizer company is already updating its vaccine with a new formula capable of block the new variant entirely. Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, stated that the new Omicron vaccine “ it will be ready in March. The hope – he explained a few days ago – it is to achieve something that guarantees us better protection, in particular against contagion, because protection from hospitalization and severe symptoms is already reasonable, at this moment, with current vaccines, as long as the third dose is taken “.