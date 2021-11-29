Limited Edition, Journey into the crazy world of collecting

In years of contraction of the physical Home Video market, with falling sales and a general lack of interest in favor of faster use via streaming there are still those who continue to collect it in order to celebrate it. Moreover, if a Home Video industry still exists today, it is also (if not above all) due to the hard core of enthusiasts who every month also invests large sums of money in new “standard” editorial publications, as well as in those of limited edition.

A standard edition for a DVD or Blu-ray it does not include anything other than a simple plastic case and the disk inside it, with a large number of copies covering both e-commerce and (less and less) real shops. The Home Video collector has always been a separate category, who does not flinch even when the stakes are high. The lower level of physical disk production adequate to the‘lowering of demand, together with the increase in the cost of raw materials has led to a rise in costs, so that even a standard edition risks being produced in an ever smaller number of copies at an ever higher list price.

Die Hard: Nakatomi Plaza

At risk of becoming rare immediately there are 4K discs, the best to enjoy a technically superlative show (if you want to find out why, read our special Univideo), with very low editions in the order of a few hundred copies, at least for Italy. In the face of a suggested introductory price to the public which is already high in itself, even above € 30, the risk is that the copies will soon run out also because of speculation: whoever buys more pieces and then sells them at inflated figures is certainly not a novelty or an invention of this market.

There are for example the “steelbook” publications, with metal cases and generally with different graphics and subjects represented, once rather common have become difficult to recover when they are the only ones chosen to include a 4K / UHD Blu-ray disc. It happened for the remarkable horror Us, by Universal Pictures, as well as for the 4K / UHD of Paradise Beach – Inside the nightmare by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. At the collector’s purse for these you travel between € 30 and € 100, when they are found.

There is one of the most repurposed titles ever since Home Video has existed Blade Runner, Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi masterpiece. market was literally flooded with collector’s editions. Although they always contain the same discs between films and extras, they have always remained in the collector’s sights. Beyond the simple steelbook there are for example the “ultra limited” runs: like the copies produced byUHD Club, an exclusive group with only 288-piece editions, sparking the hoarding rush: a UHD Club 4K copy of Blade Runner (but also its sequel Blade Runner 2049) exceeds the 400 € fee.

Also for the sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve the collector’s edition has been lost, but here among the sponsors of the production there is also the well-known whiskey producer Johnny Walker. In the second part of the film Agent K – Ryan Gosling meets the Blade Runner Deckard – Harrison Ford, filmed while drinking spirits. In addition to an edition in box that includes two real silk-screened glasses a limited edition of the whiskey bottle framed in the film was made, which on Ebay it reached stratospheric prices even over € 1,200(!). There are even those who sell it empty in the original case at a lower price, around € 250. Only for the two films dedicated to Blade Runner it would take a book to collect all the Home Video publications from 1982 to today, including CDs, vinyls, replicas of pistols, clothing, merchandise, models, etc.

Rambo

To lovers of Die Hard the edition is addressed to “Nakatomi Plaza”, With all the Blu-ray films of the saga and an attached model of the tower of the same name where the first film is set. Even a standard production from a few euros can become a collector’s item: it happened for the first American DVD of Little Shop Of Horrors – The little shop of horrors (the film with Rick Moranis), withdrawn by Warner a few days after the release on the market to eliminate the alternate ending included in the extras, in which the protagonists ended up eaten by the alien plant. However, copies remained in circulation and immediately became the subject of contention among collectors.

The production “madness” and refinement in special editions knows no bounds, it is the case of one limited Japanese dedicated to the trilogy of Matrix, where Blu-ray and DVD discs have been placed inside a model of the “Nebuchadnezzar” hovercraft – from us Nebuchadnezzar (Babylonian ruler, ed). Introductory price $ 375 in 2008, which soon rose above $ 1,000, a model made up of some fragile elements subject to easy breakage. The first Matrix reentered inside the Warner “Special Edition” necklace: the box with posters and collectible cards, in addition to the special DVD edition, included a “Limited Senitype Edition”, Commemorative card with a frame from the film. One was designed for the US publication alone limited in limited, where the Senitype stock was numbered, as well as autographed from the then Wachowski brothers. The “regular” version travels for hours on € 130, the one with autographs has disappeared from the market and it remains difficult to hazard a price at the collector’s purse. Other limited editions have followed over time, of which one with the bust and another with a full-length reproduction of Neo.

Breakin Bad

Another sensational collector’s item is the famous one Alien’s head of 20th Century Fox, made for the 25th anniversary of the first film: the transparent skullcap hides a DVD set with the first four films of the saga, to the purse around € 350. Always on Alien another limited with a reproduction of the alien egg (which lights up), the “Alien Anthology Collector’s Edition Egg“. Prices currently between € 80 and € 200.

Another beautiful limited is the one dedicated to the saga of Mad Max, the “High Octane Collection”With the model of the Interceptor driven by Max and substantial differences between the American publication (with more discs) and the European one. The Home Video output on DVD for Me, robot, the film with Will Smith, was accompanied by a limited with the head of the robot Sonny, is used from $ 200 upwards. How can we forget the multiple editions with the “killer sphere“Of the saga of Phantasm – Ghosts, market prices between € 130 and € 200.

Enraged fans the “Endoarm Edition ”dedicated to Terminator 2 – Judgment day, first announced, then canceled, then announced again. An authentic shot in the dark the attempt to reserve a copy: 1: 1 scale replica of a (plastic) arm of the Terminator also here with notable differences between the USA and Great Britain. The US with only two discs and a plaque with James Cameron autograph reproduction, the other with multiple discs including the 3D version and the soundtrack CD. To the collector’s purse for an American sealed copy it also exceeds $ 1,500 (introductory price $ 175). For the same saga many other collector’s editions, including the Head of the Terminator produced in limited series for Terminator Salvation.

Harry Potter

The “Hogwarts Collection”Dedicated to the Harry Potter saga contains 31 discs inside a display box full of drawers, memorabilia, gadgets of all shapes and sizes. A superb Warner Bros production now quoted around $ 600, while another has been published more recently limited with scale model of the train for the 20th anniversary.

To lovers of The Big Lebowski we point out the box complete with a reproduction of the character’s sweater to make a pocket for the Blu-ray, mini carpet, bag and mini bowling ball, also published in Italy by Universal but there are no more copies. They are available in Germany around 50 €. They quickly became famous and sought after limited from the AMC horror series The Walking Dead, with gruesome dioramas of which one of the best is the “Spike Walker“Inserted in the limited for season 7. If you love the genre there is the”XTRO Collector’s Edition“German (currently unavailable, price list € 85) with monster diorama and a pair of exclusive mirror images dedicated to horror evil Dead by Sam Raimi.

Along the lines one for ET – The extraterrestrial with model of the alien spaceship, another for Watchmen – Director’s Cut with the spaceship “Nite Owl”. Among the heavy calibers stands the “Limited Edition Phase 1 Marvel Cinematic Universe Case“(Containing Blu-ray Iron Man / The Incredible Hulk / Iron Man 2 / Thor / Captain America: The First Avenger / The Avengers) complete with Removable luminous tesseract. Highly sought-after case e prices from 500 $ to go up for a sealed copy.

Lovers of Tolkien and Peter Jackson’s double trilogy? There are the first editions in DVD box with diorama and the most recent UHD limited in metal box: the first trilogy even if only in standard definition video sees the three boxes sold together for 400 €. The “Middle Earth Collection”In wooden box and 100-page book now costs around $ 800. There is also the “Limited Edition Barrel“Dedicated to the TV series breaking Bad in the shape of a bin with pins, “Los Pollos Hermanos” apron, the bag now starts at $ 400.

The life of the collector of Home Video has always been hard and full of purely personal satisfactions, more and more expensive and complicated to pursue, hard to imagine it ending. After all, even the vinyl was given up for dead, it has experienced decades of degrowth to return to spread again, thanks to the collectors who have never given up.