limited framerate for some games – Nerd4.life

Apparently, NVIDIA has been forced to admit that not all titles supported by GeForce Now arrive at 60 fps per second, despite this is the promise of the basic subscription plan. Some games, in fact, are have a limit that goes between 45 and 55 frames per second due, as stated by NVIDIA, of performance not excellent with the GPUs used for the Priority subscription, available at 49.99 euros every six months.

NVIDIA, which in the meantime is launching the new 1440p 120 fps GeForce Now RTX 3080 plan, did not immediately disclose the problem, causing some inevitable controversy, but if nothing else, once the problem emerged, it created a page that explains the matter. , noting how most of the service’s 1100 titles work flawlessly, and specifies frame-per-second limits for each of the 12 problematic titles.

Below is the title list from the limited framerate where we find, without surprising us, Cyberpunk 2077, but also Valheim, probably not so much for the weight of the title as for the occasional drops in framerate.