limited stocks even on PlayStation Direct, buying one is really difficult

Sony recently opened the PlayStation Direct service in some European countries to start selling hardware and accessories directly without going through external retailers, as has been the case in the United States for years. However, it seems that even in this case the stocks are very limited.

Some ResetERA users testify to this by pointing out that they received an email from Sony to participate in a PS5 sales session via PlayStation Direct, the message indicated a precise time window but while connecting at the indicated time, the consoles were or were already exhausted or they sold out within a few minutes, making it very difficult to buy a PS5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

In recent weeks, the drops of PlayStation 5 are increasingly rare, on December 1st PS5 was back on sale on Amazon Italy but sold-out within a few seconds, in our country the PlayStation Direct service is not active and therefore you cannot try to buy the console directly from the Sony site and PlayStation.

The situation does not seem destined to improve in the coming months and, according to analysts’ forecasts, the problem of low inventories it will continue in 2022 as well. Did you know? In the US there are those who have proposed banning the use of bots to make life more difficult for scalpers.