Law 2338 of 2023 was recently passed, through which guidelines for public policy regarding the prevention, early diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of endometriosis are established. When reviewing the law, it is possible to recognize that it was the product of work that really aimed to contribute to improving the treatment and living conditions of women suffering from endometriosis.

At the labor level, the possibility of agreeing to flexible schedules has been established, as well as the authorization to work at home for workers who have this status. At the educational level, relevant safeguards have been clearly recognized to guarantee the right to education of every woman suffering from endometriosis. With regard to public policy, endometriosis has been declared a progressive and debilitating disease, which can reduce the quality of life of women suffering from it and as such, the Ministry of Health and Safety is empowered to design and implement public policy. One year’s social time is given for. For a comprehensive approach to endometriosis. Furthermore, the law establishes the central aspects that must be taken into account when developing public policy.

I believe that Law 2338 of 2023 has substantial potential to promote true change in the quality of life of women living with endometriosis, however, experience has taught me that, unfortunately, public health policies are designed and implemented. The entity in charge of treating cases like HPV and cervical cancer in the country is responsible for interfering with their normal functioning. In this regard, I would like to draw attention to the delaying measures that the Ministry of Health and Social Security has taken in the framework of the popular action that we are filing against this entity to establish unfair practices. This is despite the fact that, in the original version of the Cervical Cancer Early Detection Route, there was no limit.

On behalf of the SALBO Foundation, we are working on the creation of a law that comprehensively covers everything related to cervical cancer, however, behaviors such as those of the Ministry of Health undermine trust and the effective and harmonious functioning of public health. Invite limited expectations regarding implementation. Policies.