Limitless, Chris Hemsworth in an adventurous National Geographic series soon on Disney +

Among the novelties arriving in 2022 announced on the occasion of the Disney + Day, arouses some interest Limitless, a new series starring Chris Hemsworth and which will reveal the secrets of a perfect workout to fight aging and live a healthier and longer life.

At the bottom of the news you can see the official trailer of Limitless. Each episode will address a different way in which humans can manage to live longer, for example by maximizing their strength, cultivating resilience or enhancing memory. Chris Hemsworth, who is also currently filming Tyler Rake 2, will meet the greatest scientists and longevity scholars and put into practice the advice to fully exploit human potential.

Limitless, as well as revealing tricks for fight aging that anyone can put into practice will showcase extraordinary examples of longevity from around the world, from the habits of centennial martial arts practitioners to stress management by Navy SEALs.

Chris Hemsworth, who we could see with a new costume in Thor Love and Thunder, will thus find himself face to face with his mortality in this new series, produced for Disney + by Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures. The God of Thunder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also among the executive producers, along with Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed.