Limitless: the trailer for the National Geographic series with Chris Hemsworth at the limit of human abilities

Chris Hemsworth will be the protagonist of the series National Geographic, entitled Limitless, in which Thor’s interpreter tests himself in extreme physical situations: during the Disney + Day the trailer of the docuseries arriving in 2022 on the streaming platform has been released.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, another important name in this production is that of Darren Aronofsky, best known for having directed films such as Black Swan and Requiem For a Dream. Chris Hemsworth puts himself to the test in this project, confronting scientists and experts on what human limits are, and on how, eventually, it is possible to overcome them.

The actor himself stated some time ago:

Somehow I convinced myself to volunteer for this show where I challenge myself physically and mentally with tests done around the world, and all for the sake of science. We hope in this way to be able to discover something, raising the possibilities of human health.

This is not the first collaboration between Chris Hemsworth and National Geographic, considering that the actor has already participated in the special Shark Beach, released in the summer.



