Limitless with Chris Hemsworth: trailer released

Disney + shared the first official trailer of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, a new streaming series from National Geographic. The Marvel star will star in a series that examines the idea of ​​pushing the human body beyond its limits, with the aim of slowing the aging process. Executive producer is Darren Aronofsky, best known as the director of films such as Black Swan and Requiem For a Dream.

Chris Hemsworth’s words on Limitless

The episodes will focus on the interaction of Chris Hemsworth with a scientist. This will advance some theories as to how people can activate their maximum potential, superhuman abilities or not. The Thor actor will be tested in different scenarios around the world. “Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer as a human guinea pig and endure a variety of mental and physical challenges around the world, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth explained when the series was announced. “We hope to shed light on new ideas and emerging science with the goal of extending a healthy life span. Production starts early, so wish me luck ”.

“I am thrilled to once again collaborate with Darren and Jane, along with their powerful creative teams of Protozoa and Nutopia, to reveal the science behind unlocking the body’s secret superpowers in order to maximize our full potential and live better, more at long”, Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks added. “We are so fortunate to have Chris Hemsworth at the center of this series and to draw on his genuine curiosity and superhero powers in real life to push his personal limits.” Fun, engaging and life changing, Limitless rewrites the rules to live better longer. Coming to Disney + in 2022.