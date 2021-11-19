limits on the duration of the Green Pass- Corriere.it

from Francesca Basso and Alessandra Muglia

Commission updates recommendation on freedom of movement. But the rules are national: the decisions of Austria, Slovakia, France, Greece

At the beginning of next week, the Commission will present the update of the recommendation on freedom of movement it will include elements on the validity of the green pass for the vaccinated (because for those who are cured there is already a deadline). The new Covid scenario, with Member States introducing in random order – a national competence, after all – limits on the duration of vaccination and they begin to require a third dose, it imposes a new harmonization effort at European level to ensure that the Covid certificate continues to perform its function: to guarantee freedom of movement in the EU safely under given conditions. The Commission is considering all options available to enable coordination. He would be working on the duration of the vaccination validity, on the third dose but also on the duration of the validity of the swab. The Brussels recommendation will always cover only travel from one Member State to another.

Only vaccinated people enter Austria



Austria is unable to stem the infections and narrows the shirts even for travelers from abroad. First in Europe to impose a lockdown for the unvaccinated, in order to avoid blocking the country and save the ski season, it now finds itself with two regions, Salzburg and Upper Austria, the most affected by the new wave, to announce a lockdown for the entire population starting next Monday. And again from November 22 to enter Austria a valid certificate of vaccination, healing for less than six months or a negative molecular swab will be required. Antigen testing and antibody testing will no longer be accepted as a green entry certification. Derogations will be provided for cross-border commuters for whom the 3G rule continues to apply.

Quarantine for the unvaccinated in Slovakia

The health situation is also deteriorating in Slovakia and Prime Minister Heger runs for cover by announcing a squeeze for the no vax that follows that adopted in Austria. In recent days, this small Eastern country – with a vaccination rate still at 45%, among the lowest in Europe – has registered a record of cases, over 8,000 out of a population of 5.5 million inhabitants. For those arriving from abroad without having completed the compulsory vaccination cycle, the 10-day isolation, which can be interrupted from the 5th day with a negative swab. Children under the age of 12 can only avoid isolation if accompanied by vaccinated parents. This at a general level, then each district of the country adopts different measures and restrictions based on the health indicators, which can be consulted on the Co-vid Automat website.



In France the same rules: the tampon is mandatory



In France, 6 out of 10 citizens want a lockdown for non-vaccinated people like Austria to cope with a worryingly worsening situation (Elabe / Bfmtv survey): for two days the infections in 24 hours have skyrocketed to 20,000, double compared to the average of a week ago. While Paris evaluates what to do, the rules for those arriving from abroad remain unchanged: no restrictions for the vaccinated and also for those under 12 who are not vaccinated following them there is no quarantine obligation. For older children there is the obligation of a tampon, as for adults. For unvaccinated travelers, the requests vary according to the countries of origin: for those arriving from EU states such as Italy, a swab taken 72 hours in advance is enough. For countries under surveillance such as Austria, Belgium and Germany, the test must be carried out 24 hours in advance.

In Greece, lockdown for those who are not immunized

The lockdown for the unvaccinated will also take place in Greece on Monday. Athens joins the other 4 European countries – Austria, Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – which have resorted to selective restrictions to try to contain the new wave. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a TV speech to the nation spoke last night of the pandemic of the unvaccinated: only 62% of Greeks have completed the cycle. For those arriving from abroad the rules remain unchanged for now: you need the green pass or alternatively, the vaccination certificate certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle for at least 14 days; or the negative molecular swab performed in the previous 72 hours or the rapid antigen test performed in the previous 48 hours. Children under 12 are not required to do anything.