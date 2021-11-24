L’IMMORTALE / On Italia 1 the successful film at the box office but without prizes

The plot of Wolverine: The Immortal is great, as is the script that points to intimate aspects of Logan / Wolverine’s life. No award for this film but criticism and success at the box office, in home video, in television shows, decree it as one of the great films in which the Marvel Comics universe is present. The direction was entrusted to James Mangold, a director who has been able to best interpret the new millennium on the big screen, directing films like ‘Girl, Interrupted’ with Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, ‘When love burns’ anima – Walk the Line (Walk the line) ‘about the life of Johnny Cash,’ Logan – The Wolverine (Logan) ‘, sequel to this little spin off saga inspired by Marvel heroes Wolverine. Obviously in the part of the steel-bladed mutant, or rather, the unobtainable vibranium present only in the African kingdom of Wakanda, the Australian actor Hugh Jackman who already met Mangold as director with the film ‘Kate & Leopold’

Wolverine: The Immortal, film directed by Mangold

His presence in Marvel was on a par with Robert Downey jr, therefore, on the mutant axis or Iron Man, the two actors can say that they have mutually shared the throne of royal interpreter of the most loved Comics in the world, but Jackman is also an interpreter of delicate films, almost always pinched by adventure, such as' The Fountain – The tree of life ',' Eddie the Eagle – The courage of madness' or the wonderful musical, perhaps the best musical film ever in this millennium, ' The greatest showman ', a truly global success.

Alongside Jackman, appearing at times in the plot, Patrick Stewart, Professor X or Charles Xavier, ‘good’ professor of the X-men and great friend of Logan and several Japanese actors for the plot of the film which takes place largely in Asia. Among these the beautiful Tao Okamoto, more model than actress, present at the cinema with some genre films such as ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ or ‘Laplace no majo’, a good success in his Japanese circuit.

Wolverine: the immortal, plot: Logan in the Second World War and …

Wolverine: The Immortal starts with a flashback at the end of the Second World War: Logan is in Japan, specifically in Nagasaki, and after the explosion of the big bomb, in the general desolation due to the fall-out, he saves from certain death the soldier Yashida who is amazed by the powers of Logan, without knowing that he is facing the one who in the future will make the world safer as Wolverine .

Time passes but Logan, while aware of his great power, that of being able to draw claws and regenerate tissues after major injuries and clashes, so with the possibility of self-healing, he just wants to live quietly in his mountains, away from everyone, in the Yukon. Many things have happened: Logan is X-men but he no longer wants to fight, use powers and violence, he is very upset by the killing, due, unwanted, of Jean Gray, as a mutant called Phoenix, a woman he loved but had to eliminate for twisted mechanisms due to manipulation of Magneto. But Wolverine resides in him and the call is strong, especially when… but you can’t spoil what absolutely must be seen!

Video, the trailer for the movie “Wolverine: the Immortal”

