Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, hosts of the Met Gala | People | America Edition

The performer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the actors Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Regina King will host this year’s Met Gala, one of the most notorious events in the world of entertainment and which will be held on May 2 in New York.

Miranda, of Puerto Rican origin, was already named host in the 2020 edition of this event, which, however, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it will be the first time that he attends the gala, which is organized by the “boss” of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour.

In addition, Wintour, couturier Tom Ford, who is a director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and businessman Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, who will continue to occupy their positions as honorary hosts. sponsor the event.

This year, the Met Gala, which is used to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York (Met), is themed “In America: An anthology of fashion” (“In America: an anthology of fashion “), so it will revolve around 19th and 20th century American fashion.

Specifically, the exhibition organized by the cultural institution in parallel to the event will aim to pay tribute to the American fashion designers of the 19th and 20th centuries who were ignored or have been forgotten.

“We are going to focus on good designers who were not known names, who have been eliminated from fashion history, ignored or simply forgotten,” the director of the Met Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told Efe, specifying that “the Most are women.”

Following a calendar change caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Met Gala will be the first to return to its traditional first Monday in May.