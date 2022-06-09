Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will host the Met Gala | Fashion and Makeup

The performer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the actors Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds and Regina King They will be the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, one of the most notorious events in the world of entertainment and which will be held on May 2 in New York.

Miranda, of Puerto Rican origin, was already named host in the 2020 edition of this event, which, however, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so It will be the first time I attend the galawhich is organized by the ‘top dog’ of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour .

In addition, they will continue to occupy their positions as honorary hosts Wintour, the couturier Tom Fordwho is a director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and the entrepreneur Adam Mosseridirector of Instagram, which sponsors the event.

It may interest you: Met Gala 2021: the funny memes that the ceremony left for its extravagant looks

This year, the Met Gala, which is used to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York (Met), is themed ‘In America: An anthology of fashion’ (‘In America: an anthology of fashion ‘), so it will revolve around 19th and 20th century American fashion.

Specifically, the exhibition organized by the cultural institution in parallel to the event will aim to pay tribute to the American fashion designers of the 19th and 20th centuries who were ignored or have been forgotten.

“We are going to focus on good designers who were not household names, who have been written out of fashion history, ignored or simply forgotten”the director of the Met Costume Institute told EFE, Andrew Boltonwhich specified that “the majority are women.”

Following a calendar change caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Met Gala will be the first to return to its traditional first Monday in May.

– EFE