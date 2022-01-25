Lin-Manuel Miranda has given up on the 2022 Oscars

As we already know, the ceremony Oscar 2022 it will have a presenter, but it will not be Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton and songwriter of Encanto. The Academy and ABC are still looking for a host for this year’s awards, which will be presented Sunday 27 March. Given her theatrical roots and immense popularity, many thought Miranda was the ideal person for the role. To be suitable is suitable, but Lin-Manuel Miranda has no interest in presenting the 2022 Oscars. Incidentally, he had already turned down this position in previous years.

Why won’t Lin-Manuel Miranda lead the 2022 oscars?

During an interview with People, focusing on the success of the Encanto soundtrack, the actor said:

“I’ve said no in the past. Really, I don’t think it’s a skill that belongs to me. I wouldn’t feel comfortable presenting the event, mainly because I’ve been lucky enough to work with amazing hosts“Explained Miranda. “I wrote for Neil Patrick Harris, I wrote his opening and closing speeches for the Tonys. This is something else entirely“, has continued. “IS ingenious in this, him and Hugh Jackman. It’s actually not a role I feel confident in.“

Miranda also said she would be willing to work with the host in a role behind the scenes, if the option were available, as happened with Neil Patrick Harris at Tonys. “I am happy to write for the host, but I would not feel comfortable presenting“, he said.

A new presenter

The ceremonies of the Academy Awards 2019, 2020 and 2021 did not see anyone conducting; an experiment that became necessary with the pandemic. In the last two years, however, there has been a strong drop in spectators for the Oscars, which helped create the need to choose one popular presenter, able to attract the crowd. Actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Spider-Man star Tom Holland were on the Academy’s wish list, but neither of them appear to be willing to take on the role.