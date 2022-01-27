Lin-Manuel Miranda refused to lead the Oscars

In the past I have had to say no. I really don’t think it’s in my abilities. I don’t feel comfortable doing it, conducting the Oscars, maybe because I’ve been really lucky to work, in the past, for some incredible hosts.

While the search for one or more conductors for the 2022 edition of the Oscars continues, the composerreveals to People that he is not in the running, and that presenting the prestigious ceremony is not in his strings, despite having already been asked in the past:

Miranda has indeed written for some of the presenters of the past:

I wrote for Neil Patrick Harris, I wrote his opening and closing numbers to Tony’s. That is something else, completely. He and Hugh Jackman are absolute geniuses. As far as I’m concerned, it’s not for me… it’s not something I feel I can do.

This does not mean that he cannot contribute in some way to the ceremony:

I’d love to write for this year’s presenter, but no, I’m not comfortable presenting.

Recall that in 2021 Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the music for several films: Encanto, whose soundtrack tops the charts, but also Vivo and Sognando a New York – In the Heights. He also directed Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM !. His participation in the Oscars as a candidate for one or more awards is therefore not to be excluded.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27 (nominations will be announced on February 8).