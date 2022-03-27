Lin-Manuel Miranda skips the Oscars after his wife tests positive for COVID

ads

You’re not wasting your chance on an EGOT, just your ticket to the Oscars.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend Sunday’s ceremony because his wife has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter.

“I arrived in Hollywood… This weekend, my wife got tested + for COVID. She is fine. The kids and I have tried, but out of an abundance of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering on my TickTickBoom and Encanto families with my own family, along with all of you, ALL of you. -LMM,” she wrote on Saturday.

Miranda is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” from the hit movie “Encanto.”

If he wins, the man from Washington Heights would boast EGOT status: He’s already won two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and three Tony Awards, among other accolades. He was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for the song “How Far I’ll Go,” from the Disney hit Moana, and lost that year to La La Land’s “City of Stars.”

Miranda also directed “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” which earned star Andrew Garfield an Oscar nomination for best actor.

