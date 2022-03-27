Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the 2022 Oscar Awards

The actor, composer and playwright of Puerto Rican roots Lin-Manuel Miranda reported this afternoon, through his Twitter account, that he will not attend the 94th tomorrow. Oscar Awards ceremony because his wife Vanessa Nadal tested positive for COVID-19.

Lin-Manuel regretted the situation and although he is fine, as a preventive measure he chose not to attend the ceremony in which he is nominated in the category of “Best Song” for his musical composition “Dos oruguitas” from the film ” Charm”. If the winner, Miranda’s song would be the first golden statuette to be won in this category, being written and sung in Spanish.

“Winning an Oscar with a song in Spanish would be a great pride. I remember how I felt when Jorge Drexler’s ‘Other Side of the River’ won the award in 2005, said Miranda, who directed his first film, “tick, tick… BOOM!”, last year. “But, really, being invited to the Oscar party is already a source of pride, since I am being recognized by other film artists. Movies were my first love and working in the cinema has been my dream throughout my life, largely thanks to the fact that my grandfather Wisín had a video store in Vega Alta, where I could watch any movie in the summers”, he stated in an interview. recent to The New Day.

With the award, Lin-Manuel Miranda could achieve the coveted EGOT status, an acronym by which those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards are known, and become the second Puerto Rican to achieve maximum recognition, after actress Rita Moreno.