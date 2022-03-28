Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Oscar gala, why?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Two caterpillars”, of the Disney film “Encanto”, inspired by Colombia, announced that as a precaution he will not attend the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday, because his wife Vanessa Nadal has been diagnosed with covid-19.
“This weekend, my wife tested positive for covid. She is fine. The children and I tested negative, but as a precaution, I will not go to the Oscars”, Miranda pointed out on his Twitter account.
“Encouraging my families (from the films) TickTickBoom and Charm with my own family, together with all of you”, stressed the American actor and musician of Puerto Rican origin.
Miranda is up for the Oscar for the second time after being nominated for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” in 2017.
On this occasion the musician was nominated for best original songfor “Dos oruguitas”, a theme that is interpreted by the Colombian Sebastián Yatra, in Spanish, for all versions of the film.
Miranda was in charge of writing eight of the songs for the film, including the popular “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” but it was decided to choose “Dos oruguitas” –in Spanish in all versions of the film– for the nomination for the award because it better represented the spirit of the film.
“Charm” will be measured by the Oscar to best soundtrack with “Dune” (whose music has been composed by Hans Zimmer), “Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell), “The Power of the Dog” (Jonny Greenwood) and “Madres Paralelas” (Alberto Iglesias).
“Dos oruguitas” competes for the Oscar for best song with “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), “No Time to Die” (from the James Bond film of the same name), “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”) and “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”).