Lin-Manuel Miranda will not attend the Oscar gala, why?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Two caterpillars”, of the Disney film “Encanto”, inspired by Colombia, announced that as a precaution he will not attend the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday, because his wife Vanessa Nadal has been diagnosed with covid-19.

“This weekend, my wife tested positive for covid. She is fine. The children and I tested negative, but as a precaution, I will not go to the Oscars”, Miranda pointed out on his Twitter account.

“Encouraging my families (from the films) TickTickBoom and Charm with my own family, together with all of you”, stressed the American actor and musician of Puerto Rican origin.