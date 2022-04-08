Lincoln Palomeque and Carolina Cruz, family: how many children do they have and what are their names | Age | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actor Lincoln Palomeque He has given much to talk about with his character Leonidas Salinas in the telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer”; However, the Colombian artist has also drawn attention to his separation from Caroline Cruzpresenter of the program “Día a día” on Caracol Television.

The couple lived more than a decade of romance and as a result of that sentimental relationship their two little sons. after their separation Caroline Cruz He issued a statement on social networks where he indicated that they had decided to leave by mutual agreement to continue building as parents, friends and life partners.

Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque decided to separate (Photo: Carolina Cruz / Instagram)

This has surprised many fans of the actor who has earned the respect and applause of the public thanks to his role in the successful soap opera “woman-fragranced coffee” which has become one of the most watched Colombian productions of recent times.

despite being apart Lincoln Palomeque Y Caroline Cruz They show that their children are the most important thing to them and continue to give them all the love and attention they deserve.

Lincoln Palomeque is a renowned Colombian actor (Photo: Lincoln Palomeque / Instagram)

HOW MANY CHILDREN DO LINCOLN PALOMEQUE AND CAROLINA CRUZ HAVE AND WHAT ARE THEIR NAMES?

During the 14 years they were together as a couple, the actor Lincoln Palomeque and the television presenter, Caroline CruzThey saw their only two children born.

savior (1 year) is one of the sons of Lincoln palomeque Y Caroline Cruz. According to Infobae, the child was born with gestational torticollis, which causes the neck muscles to contract and cause the baby’s head to tilt to one side.

It was also reported that due to the condition suffered by the child, the television presenter decided to create the foundation “dream savior” so that the economic factor is not a problem for other mothers.

the other son of palomeque Y Cross it is Matthias (5 years old). Precisely, at the beginning of March, the actor and the presenter celebrated the fifth birthday of their offspring. The party had a theme Jurassic Park and the little boy was very happy.

Carolina Cruz on her son Matías’s birthday (Photo: Carolina Cruz / Instagram)

The celebration also continued on social networks where Caroline Cruz He published some photographs of his newborn son and recounted how the birth process was.

“I love this photo because it was the first time I saw you, you were born at 36 weeks, my water broke at 3:30 am and since your lungs were not strong they rushed you to the ICU, I could not see you, nor hug you, nor kiss you. A few hours later, I came to the ICU to see you and that’s how you received me, like in a tanning bed, with a unique attitude“, wrote.

WHY DID LINCOLN PALOMEQUE AND CAROLINA CRUZ SPLIT?

Lincoln Palomeque and Carolina Cruz confirmed their separation through their social networks where they shared a statement in which they explained the reasons that led them to make this decision after more than ten years of being together.

"Today is a very special day for us as a family, this is not a press release, far from it, it is just information that we want to share with love", began the statement published on Monday, March 28.