“Lincoln’s Lawyer”: the second season was confirmed

The production will feature a new case in its second season. (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer) managed to be renewed for a second season. The series created by the renowned David E Kelley and based on the novels written by Michael Connelly, ranked first among the most viewed fictions on the platform. She was just the head of global television Netflix, Bela Bajariawho made the announcement during the Banff World Media Festival. Thus, from the Twitter account of Netflix it was announced: The best lawyer in Los Angeles is back. Lincoln’s Lawyer will return to Netflix with a second season.”

The new installment will have 10 episodes and will be based on the fourth book in the saga of Connelly called The Fifth Witness). Let us remember that the first season took as its starting point the second book of the author called The verdict (The Brass Verdict). The new episodes will tell the story of Lisa Trammel, a mother who fights against the bank that wants to take her house away from her. She will be accused of murder after the entity’s vice president, named Mitchell Bondurant, appears dead. Once again, Dr. Mickey Haller will be the defender of this woman who is presumed innocent.

A new season of “Lincoln’s Lawyer” has been confirmed. (Netflix)

For this new delivery will be added Dailyn Rodriguez (queen of the south) in the role of executive producer. Ted Humphrey, in turn, he will return as co-showrunner and executive producer.

we will see again Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the central role of Mickey Haller, along with the cast that we already met in the first installment: Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson Becky Newton What LornaJazz Raycole like Izzy, Jazz Raycole Y Angus Samson like Cisco. The series landed in Netflix on May 13 of this year and has appeared for several days within the global Top 10 of the platform. Even, in 90 countries it accumulated 260.53 million hours watched until June 15.

Announcement of the renewal of the second season of “Lincoln’s Lawyer”. (Netflix Twitter)

It should be remembered that the first adaptation of the novel by Connelly was held in 2011 under the name of The innocent. The film starred Matthew McConaughey in the role of Mickey Haller.

David Kelly has several projects behind beyond the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer. Among them missing files for peacock (no platform for Latin America), Avalon for the sign ABC , A Man in Full what will be seen in Netflix, Presumed Innocent for appletv+, big shot in Disney+ Y love and death on the platform of HBOMax. Kelley is also in deals for the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers (Prime Video) with Nicole Kidmanwhich already has a new batch of chapters confirmed.

