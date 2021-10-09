News

Linda Cetrullo publishes a book on Johnny Depp

Posted on
The monograph “Johnny Depp – Hollywood Rockstar and contemporary star” by Linda Cetrullo is out for AG Book Publishing

The monograph is released for AG Book Publishing Johnny Depp – Hollywood rock star and contemporary star by Linda Cetrullo.

An accurate analysis of the phenomenon of stardom in the cinematographic field. A detailed focus on the figure of Johnny Depp, on the roles played and on his media image, which have led him to be internationally recognized as the major character star of today’s Hollywood.

The volume examines the phenomenon of stardom from a cinematographic point of view, divided into three sections. In the first, the Author illustrates her origins, her development and her consideration today, paying particular attention to the modern figures of the divo-brand and the star-rockstar, summarized in the personality of Johnny Depp. The second part focuses on the professional side of the star-actor, on the interpretative skills that distinguish him from any other artist and on the characters who have highlighted his eclecticism and versatility – from the small parts of the beginning to the rebellious Cry Baby, from the shy Edward to the famous Captain Jack Sparrow, from the eccentric Willy Wonka to the bloodthirsty Sweeney Todd and the colorful Mad Hatter, up to the gangsters and criminals who really existed -, proposing a classification of the types of roles assumed. Finally, the third section offers a reflection on the role played by old and new media in the field of stardom, as well as an empirical investigation of the relationship that is established between them, the star-actor and the public.

Linda Cetrullo was born in Grosseto in 1992. In 2016 she obtained a three-year degree in DAMS – Disciplines of Arts, Music and Entertainment at the University of Florence, with a thesis in History of Dance and Mime entitled Stephen Sondheim, playwright and musician: realism and humanity in “Into the Woods” (1986), and in 2019 the master’s degree in Entertainment Sciences, with a thesis on Cinema entitled Johnny Depp Hollywood rock star. Investigation of a contemporary star which then gave life to this book.

Series: “Cinema – The great protagonists”
Format: 17 × 24 cm
Pages: 148
Paperback volume with flaps and color photographic insert
ISBN: 978-88-98590-75-9

€ 18.00

