Linda Evangelista speaks after being disfigured

The Dr Cesar Ramosa specialist in dermatology and certified in dermatological surgery, explained in an interview for Whose What are the effects that Linda Evangelista suffered as a result of the treatment she underwent between 2015 and 2016.

“What happened to Linda Evangelista is a paradoxical adipose hyperplasiaWhat is it a rare side effect secondary to cryolipolysis, which was the procedure he underwent, with a device called CoolSculpting. Cryolipolysis eliminates fat by freezing the fat cells that are later eliminated through urine or through sweat”, explained the specialist.

According to Dr. Ramos, paradoxical adipose hyperplasia is characterized by formation of painless well-defined masses that appear three to six months after cryolipolysis therapy and that this secondary effect is believed to lead to the growth of fat cells that are resistant to cold. He also states that the condition is rare and under-reported.

Linda Evangelista at the Met Gala in 2004

In his opinion, liposuction is a superior treatment to cryolipolysis as it has fewer side effects. In addition, Dr. César Ramos explains that before proposing a treatment, the patient must have realistic expectations and the awareness that the results will always be better with a surgical intervention than with any other procedure.

In addition, the doctor points out the warning signs that must be taken into account before a patient opts for any treatment.

“Any patient who shows data of body dysmorphia, an altered body image, is always a red flag and there are medical conditions that contraindicate the use of this procedure. Rheumatological or autoimmune diseases that are not candidates for the procedure with cryolipolysis. In addition to patients with morbid obesity or kidney disease are also not candidates,” he specified.