Lindbergh from Cremona goes public on Monday 20 December

Lindbergh SpA, at the head of the Group of the same name active as a proprietary technological platform (T-LINQ) for the offer of services, products and logistics solutions, including night deliveries, aimed at maintenance technicians (Field Service Engineers), has made I note that I have received today from Borsa Italiana the provision for admission of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants to “Euronext Growth Milan”, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana. Lindbergh’s negotiations are scheduled to begin on Monday 20 December 2021. The Group’s headquarters are located in the Municipality of Pescarolo ed Uniti.

Admission to trading took place following the placement, at an offer price of € 1.70 per share, of a total of 2,675,000 ordinary shares, of which 2,499,000 shares in capital increase and 176,000 shares placed as part of the exercise of the over-allotment option for sale granted by the shareholders Pibes Srl, Pinvest Srl, Livingston Srl to Integrae SIM SpA, as Global Coordinator.

The total value of the resources raised through the placement is equal to 4,547,500 euros, of which 4,248,300 in capital increase and 299,200 resulting from the exercise of the over-allotment option for sale granted by the shareholders Pibes Srl, Pinvest Srl, Livingston Srl. The funding, including the over-allotment option, generated a demand equal to approximately 4 times the Offer, subscribed by leading Italian and foreign institutional investors. The free float of the post-listing Company will be equal to 27.67% of the share capital (29.74% in the event of full exercise of the greenshoe option). Based on the offer price, the expected post money market capitalization is € 14,448,300.

In addition, as part of the listing operation, 2,528,000 “Lindbergh 2021-2024 Warrants” were issued, assigned free of charge, in the ratio of 1 Warrant every 1 Share, for every ordinary share to all those who subscribed the ordinary shares as part of the Offer or which have acquired them as part of the exercise of the over allotment option. The conversion ratio is equal to 1 Share for every 2 warrants held, with a strike price equal to the placement price increased by 30%, for each of the three exercise periods envisaged according to the conditions and methods of the Warrant Regulations available on the website www. lindberghspa.it, in the Investor Relations section. The share capital of Lindbergh SpA, post capital increase, consists of a total of 8,499,000 ordinary shares with no par value, of which Pibes Srl and Pinvest Srl each hold 28.31%, Livingston Srl 13.98%, while other shareholders individually and subject to Lock-Up 1.73% and 27.67% to the market.

Marco Pomè and Michele Corradi, co-founders of Lindbergh SpA, declare: “Today is a moment of great emotion and pride that we want to share with all the people of our Group who have made this goal possible. The listing will represent an important accelerator for our growth and for our development plans in Italy and abroad, where we plan to intensify the consolidation process of our French branch which recently joined Lindbergh. We have clear objectives and we know that we are at the beginning of a path of further expansion that we would like to share with our investors and shareholders “.

As part of the admission to trading procedure, the Company is assisted by Integrae SIM as Euronext Growth Advisor and Global Coordinator, KT & Partners as Financial Advisor, Simmons & Simmons LLP as Legal Advisor, BDO Italia SpA as Company of Auditing, BDO Tax Stp Srl as Tax Consultant, while Spriano Communication & Partners is Communication Advisor.







