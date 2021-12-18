Business

Lindbergh from Cremona goes public on Monday 20 December

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
2 minutes read

Lindbergh SpA, at the head of the Group of the same name active as a proprietary technological platform (T-LINQ) for the offer of services, products and logistics solutions, including night deliveries, aimed at maintenance technicians (Field Service Engineers), has made I note that I have received today from Borsa Italiana the provision for admission of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants to “Euronext Growth Milan”, a multilateral trading system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana. Lindbergh’s negotiations are scheduled to begin on Monday 20 December 2021. The Group’s headquarters are located in the Municipality of Pescarolo ed Uniti.

Admission to trading took place following the placement, at an offer price of € 1.70 per share, of a total of 2,675,000 ordinary shares, of which 2,499,000 shares in capital increase and 176,000 shares placed as part of the exercise of the over-allotment option for sale granted by the shareholders Pibes Srl, Pinvest Srl, Livingston Srl to Integrae SIM SpA, as Global Coordinator.

The total value of the resources raised through the placement is equal to 4,547,500 euros, of which 4,248,300 in capital increase and 299,200 resulting from the exercise of the over-allotment option for sale granted by the shareholders Pibes Srl, Pinvest Srl, Livingston Srl. The funding, including the over-allotment option, generated a demand equal to approximately 4 times the Offer, subscribed by leading Italian and foreign institutional investors. The free float of the post-listing Company will be equal to 27.67% of the share capital (29.74% in the event of full exercise of the greenshoe option). Based on the offer price, the expected post money market capitalization is € 14,448,300.

