Linde Médica maintains its commitment against Fibrosis

The general director of Homecare Spain of Linde Healthcare, David Asín.

From July 1 to 3, the coasts of Campos, Ses Salines and Santanyí have hosted the celebration of the event Stroke against Cystic Fibrosis in Mallorca, replacing the traditional Vuelta a Formentera against Cystic Fibrosis. The swimming journey has been organized by the Respiralia Foundation and the Balearic Association of Cystic Fibrosis, with the collaboration and sponsorship of Linde Medicalwith the aim of spreading knowledge and encouraging children and young people diagnosed with this chronic disease.

The character of sporting event is charitable and non-competitive, so it has been open to the participation of the general public; swimming experts or amateurs, affected by Cystic Fibrosis (CF), or not. In this way, the 2022 edition has brought together a total of 211 swimmers, from Friday to Sunday, united by the desire to improve the quality and life expectancy of people with CF.

“We are facing an important challenge. We have made history for 21 years in solidarity swimming in Formentera, so we must maintain the same quality in the incredible places that the coasts of the South of Mallorca offer us. Now more than ever, after the administration of the medicine Kaftrio for which we have fought for so long, we must continue to be the loudspeaker in defense of the rights of people with Cystic Fibrosis with events of great repercussion such as the Brazas against Cystic Fibrosis in Mallorca, said the managing director of the Respiralia Foundation Carlos Pons.



Sport and Cystic Fibrosis

In this sense, due to the decrease in lung function that CF entails, it is common for most patients to experience a lower tolerance to exertion. However, it is not a disease incompatible with sport. In the words of the pulmonologist, María Maciá Palazón, “exercise is one of the fundamental pillars of non-pharmacological treatment. They may initially feel exhausted or unable to perform these activitiesbut with perseverance, discipline and time, they will see how they notice improvement and desire to continue with those habits.”

Precisely, Maciá has pointed out that swimming is a magnificent practice, “the benefits are multiple: develop strength and muscle power, greater flexibility and elasticity, better cardiorespiratory endurance, improved ventilation. Another very important point is that it helps them mobilize secretions, and even more so if swimming is practiced in the sea, because of the salt water. And, of course, it is worth mentioning the psychological benefits: stress reduction, release of endorphins that promote a more positive attitude and improved self-esteem.”

Linde Médica has supported the Respiralia Foundation initiative since its inception, adding more than 20 years of commitment to Solidarity journey against Cystic Fibrosis. In addition to sponsoring the event, the involvement of some of its employees, who have also swum against the disease, is noteworthy.

“We are delighted to participate again in Solidarity Brazas against CF this year in Mallorca. We take advantage of this annual meeting to re-communicate the needs in the field of clinical research and financing for the development and reimbursement of drugs that treat this chronic and degenerative disease”, explained David Asín, general director of Homecare Spain at Linde Médica.



What is cystic fibrosis?

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic, hereditary, chronic, degenerative and multisystemic disease that affects the exocrine glands and gives rise to thick secretions. They lead to a malfunction of different organs such as the lung, the pancreas, sweat glands and reproductive organs. It is transmitted with an autosomal recessive character, that is, both parents must be carriers of the gene so that it can be transmitted to the child (with a probability of 25%).

The age of onset is highly variable, some patients begin clinically during infancy, while others may remain asymptomatic until adolescence or young adulthood.