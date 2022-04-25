Lindor produces again and the Mets win their fifth series in a row

Phoenix. Tylor Megill pitched an impressive 6 2/3 innings, Francisco Lindor added a pair of hits and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Sunday.

The Mets took two of three games against the Diamondbacks and won their fifth straight series to start the season, tying the franchise record they set in 2018.

It was another standout outing for the New York starter, who went 8-2 with a 2.44 ERA. Right-hander Megill (3-0) allowed two runs on four hits and walked one. He struck out seven and outplayed the Diamondbacks with fastballs that reached 96-97 miles per hour.

The Diamondbacks didn’t accomplish much at the plate, with one notable exception. Arizona tied it 1-1 in the fourth on Christian Walker’s solo shot 467 feet to left field into the aisle behind the seats.

It was the second-longest homer of his career, behind the 479-foot shot he hit off Clayton Kershaw in 2018.

For the Mets, Dominican Starling Marte 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Puerto Rican Lindor 5-2 with an RBI. The Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 5-0.

For the Diamondbacks, the Dominicans Sergio Alcántara 4-1, Geraldo Perdomo 3-1 with a run scored and Ketel Marte 1-0. The Venezuelan David Peralta 4-0 and his compatriot José Herrera 1-0.