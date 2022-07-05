Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas got married in secret

After the Britney Spears lavish weddingother young star of the ’90s said “I do”, although in a much more intimate celebration. The figure in question: Lindsay Lohan.

The actress took a big step in her relationship with bader shammaswith whom got married last saturday july 2coinciding with his 36th birthday.

Surrounded by their closest family and friends, Bader and Lindsay married seven months after confirming their engagement.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew how to seek my happiness and fortune. I am so delighted that you are my husband, my life and my everything. All women should feel like this every day,” the actress wrote on Instagram. confirming Thus, the link.

The couple met in 2019 in Dubaicity where Lindsay I was located in the process of rehabilitation. It is unknown if they were introduced by mutual friends or if it was simply a crush, but what is certain is that they lived their courtship away from the flashes and keeping the most intimate details for themselves.

michael lohanfather of the actress, was one of the first to know about the relationship and was always very happy for both of them and for his daughterwho found stability in Shammas. “He is an ideal partner for her and he is the one with whom she can build a future away from scandals.”said.

Lohan prepares for her triumphant return to the romantic comedy with “Falling for Christmas”, a Christmas movie in which she stars for Netflix

What remains of 2022 is unbeatable for Lindsay who, after becoming Bader’s wife, prepares for her triumphant return to the romantic comedy with “Falling for Christmas” Christmas movie in which he stars for Netflix, with which he signed a contract for two more holiday films. just like she did Vanessa Hudgens who became one of the faces of Christmas for the platform with four films on this theme to his credit.

