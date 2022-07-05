Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas got married in secret

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 51 2 minutes read

After the Britney Spears lavish weddingother young star of the ’90s said “I do”, although in a much more intimate celebration. The figure in question: Lindsay Lohan.

The actress took a big step in her relationship with bader shammaswith whom got married last saturday july 2coinciding with his 36th birthday.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 51 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Thor Love and Thunder premiere What is the difference between Natalie Portman’s Thor and Hemsworth’s Thor?

4 mins ago

Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire

5 mins ago

Dior: beige and embroidery – Diario de Yucatán

16 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar discovers a terrible reality

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button