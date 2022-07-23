Lindsay Lohan didn’t want to play Cady Heron in “Mean Girls”?

heavy girls is a famous 2004 American comedy film directed by Mark Waters and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. It was based on the novel Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

Currently, this film is considered a cult movie, with thousands of fans around the world celebrating October 3 as the day of heavy girls recalling memorable scenes from the film.

In its opening weekend, the film ranked number one at the box office, grossing $24.4 million from 2,839 theaters worldwide. USA. In the end, they collected approximately 129 million worldwide.

In the film we can see the actress Lindsay Lohan Interpreting Cady Herona new student who just moved from Africa to United States and is adopted by the popular mean girl group, causing her to question everything she’s ever known.

But… did you know that she didn’t want to play Cady?

Lindsay wanted to play ReginaGeorge, role that was the actress Rachel McAdams.

In an interview, the actress revealed that she had auditioned for Regina, since she wanted to play a normal girl and not a damaged teenager like the character in Cady Heron. Also, she didn’t look like the victim of the three girls that made up the group.

“I wanted to play Regina because I had just come off Crazy Friday, and now I really wanted to play a pretty normal girl. She wanted to have a different role than the damaged teenager and Mark Waters, the director, insisted that she play Cady, and also Tina Fey, they said ‘no, no no, you’re adorable, you have to do Cady’. So she was looking forward to getting into the transitional part of ‘okay, let’s get to the pretty part of Cady.’”

Lindsay Lohan She also confessed that at first she was excited to wear skirts and dress more feminine.

When they auditioned for the film, she felt calmer, as cady She dressed much more informally compared to her peers.

“I was able to relax and everyone was jealous because I was wearing sneakers and they couldn’t do it every day.”

It’s interesting to think about what Lindsay may have brought to the role of regina george. Would you have liked to see her in this character?