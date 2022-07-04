Lindsay Lohan got married in secret! Meet the famous couples who have also done it

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan recently used her Instagram account to share a photo with Bader Shammas, who until now was known as her fiancé, but whom she now calls “husband.”

Since July 2, the publication has caused many rumors about the marriage of the actress, who is known to be a very reserved person with her private life.

At the bottom of the image, Lohan wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and you knew that I wanted to find happiness and nobility, all at the same time. I am surprised that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.

After this publication, Lindsay’s representative confirmed the commitment to People magazine and clarified that it was a private wedding, so no details were given about the event, the guests and the location.

Since they crossed paths in Dubai and began their relationship in 2018, both Lindsay and Bader have decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

However, in November of last year, Lohan had announced her engagement to financier and businessman, Bader Shammas. The actress shared a lot of photos with her fiancé and also flaunted her engagement ring.

Not all celebrities have wanted their marriage to be a big public event:

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are not the only celebrities who have wanted to celebrate their marriage in secret. Do you want to know which other couples of artists have secretly married? Here we have made a list of the 4 celebrity marriages that surprised everyone.

· Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Although all their fans know how fun the relationship between Ryan and Blake is, the moment of their marriage was something that they decided to do in secret. Their wedding was held on September 9, 2012 and only their closest loved ones attended.

· Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

One of the weddings that has given the most to talk about in recent times on social networks. Miley Cyrus undoubtedly shocked all her followers when she uploaded photos of her wedding with Liam to Instagram, an event that took place privately on December 23, 2018.

· Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

The date of the union in marriage of this young couple is still unknown, and therefore, the romance between Hailey and Justin has been full of rumors about their marital status. However, Justin Bieber always mentions Hailey as his wife, so it is estimated that they have been married since 2018.

· Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila and Ashton have already been married for 7 years and, as is well known, they are both very simple people who enjoy their privacy, therefore, they had a private wedding with few luxuries in 2015. The news of the wedding was a great joy for everyone those fans who have been following his career since “That ’70s Show”.

