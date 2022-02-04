Lindsay Lohan: life and career

Ambiguous character of the American showbiz, Lindsay Lohan was for a long time considered a bad example not to be imitatedand it was tormented by critics and tabloid newspapers. Today she finally returned to be talked about only for her merits and for her new projects.

In 2022 we will see it in a new Christmas movie by Netflix and a few months ago he drove fans crazy by announcing his upcoming wedding.

What has Lindsay Lohan been doing all these years? We retrace his career through ups and downsfrom the beginnings to the new upcoming projects.

Lindsay Lohan’s career

The first film that kicked off Lindsay Lohan’s success is Trapped parents in 1998, in which, at the age of 12, the actress starred in a double roleplaying twin sisters trying to get their parents back together.

A Parent in the Trap is followed by some Disney productions but it is with the next two films, That crazy Friday And Mean Girls that Lindsay Lohan reaches the pinnacle of success.

In Mean Girls plays as a student just returned from Africa with parents who befriends the most wicked girls in school. Together with Lohan in the film are Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, but she is the real star, so much so that her interpretation is highly praised by critics, unlike the film.

Work as a model

Lohan’s debut does not happen with acting, however. Actually the actress she began her modeling career at the age of threeposing for the children’s catalogs of Calvin Klein. During her career she too became the testimonial of the brand Fornarina and has posed for the cover of numerous magazines, including Elle.

The singing career

During the making of her films, Lindsay Lohan also made herself known to the public as a singer. His first album, Speakcomes out while filming Herbie – the super beetle, while a year later the second comes out, A little more personal (Raw) in which Lohan talks about more of his private life, such as problems with his father.

After the success of the second album the actress announces of want to record a third album changing style and in 2008 a single is released, “Bossy “, which should anticipate its release. However, his problems with alcohol and drugs lead to the cancellation of the project.

The judicial problems

Due to her relationship with her father and continued exposure in the spotlight since childhood, Linsday Lohan had various legal and addiction problemswhich led her to participate in fewer and fewer films, almost definitively interrupting her career.

In fact, between 2008 and 2015 the actress acts only in a few episodes of Ugly Bettyin the movie Almost pregnant and in Robert Rodriguez’s film Machete.

What happened to the former child prodigy ? In 2007, aged 21, Lohan was arrested for the first time after a accident due to drunk driving. 2007 is also the year in which the famous photo of Linsday Lohan, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears in the car together on the way back from a party. The three celebrities have for years been criticized in the press for their excesses.

From that moment Lohan begins to entering and exiting rehabilitation for his addiction to alcohol and drugs and he comes arrested several times. On one occasion she is also found in possession of cocaine.

The problems do not end there, Linsday Lohan in fact continues to have problems with justice for theft, accidents and why not participate in rehabilitation sessions imposed by the courts.

In 2013 a documentary about his life made by Oprah Winfrey.

How is Linsday Lohan today

Today Lindsay Lohan is 35 years old and she is finished his rehabilitation course in 2015. She has been living in Dubai since 2014 and is slowly managing to return to work in the entertainment world.

A few months ago he made fans go crazy on social media by announcing the marriage to Bader Shammas with whom (as far as we know, since she managed to keep their relationship very secret) she is engaged for about two years.

What do we know about the 2022 Netflix movie

After one stop for eight years finally Linsday Lohan will return to star in a Christmas movie for Netflix . The film is one romantic comedy and will come out in 2022. Last November, the streaming platform on its Instagram profile announced the arrival of the film with a shot directly from the set.

In addition to Lohan among the protagonists there will be Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez.

