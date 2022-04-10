Lindsay Lohan May Have Put an Unexpected Twist on ‘Mean Girls’

“The story behind my portrayal of Cady in ‘Mean Girls’ is really unknown to a lot of people,” she said, also calling the production “such a lovable movie.”

Mean Girls was one of the best moments in Lindsay Lohan’s career.

It was then like Lindsay revealed what few know: that he actually wanted to play the iconic regina georgeWhat did McAdams. “I wanted to play Regina because she had just come off ‘Freaky Friday,’ I wanted to play a normal, pretty girl,” Lohan explained. “I wanted to play a different role than the damaged teenager again.”

However, the actress warned that both the director of the film, Mark WatersWhat Tina Fei, who wrote the script and had a part, they insisted on giving life to cady. “They told me, ‘No, no, no, you’re the adorable one, you have to play Cady,'” she said. They have.

The cast of ‘Mean Girls’ held a reunion for a good cause.

Lindsay previously shared the story behind her casting of ‘Mean Girls’ in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2014, as part of the film’s 10th anniversary. While Rachel McAdams was finally chosen as the queen bee regina george, They have he said he had been in the running for the part.