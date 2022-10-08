Lindsay Lohan presented the trailer for her new movie

After several years away from the cameras, Lindsay Lohan returns to acting with christmas all at once a romantic comedy that Coming to Netflix on January 10 . And after the commotion generated by the official poster of the film, the actress who used to be one of the great stars of Disney presented the first trailer.

“Happy Holidays everyone! Christmas came early this year and it’s something you’ve been waiting for. Please enjoy the trailer for Christmas Slam, my new movie coming out in November,” Twins star Herbie announced to All Machines and Mean Girls.

In this new challenge, the redhead will take on the role of Sierra Belmont, a millionaire woman, heir to a luxurious hotel chain, who loses her memory on vacation as a result of an accident.

Christmas has come early and I come bearing gifts!! I am thrilled to share the trailer for my new film, FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS, only on Netflix November 10th. (Does the song sound familiar) pic.twitter.com/9L5acJmwF9

Without remembering her name or that of anyone in her family, she is left alone and disoriented a few days before Christmas, but the man who found her (Chord Overstreet) offers to put her up at his inn, where she lives with her young daughter.

Fearing that no one wants her to return to her hometown, Sierra takes a reality check and meets another life form that helps her discover who she really is.

The streaming platform did not choose a casual date to announce Lohan’s return in a leading role, since it did so on October 3, considered Mean Girls Day, since it is the date on which the heartthrob Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, he asked Cady Heron (Lohan) what day it was in a scene unforgettable for fans.

But in addition, in the trailer they appeal to another resource to conquer the nostalgic, since Lindsay interprets the carol Jingle Bells, a song that Cady sings and dances in a Mean Girls talent contest, along with Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), the most popular girls in school.

The truth is that this new project generates many expectations, since after several scandals related to excesses and gender violence, Lindsay returns to lead a cast.

And this is not the first step in her return to activity, since exactly in 2020 she resumed her career as a singer with the release of the song Back to me.