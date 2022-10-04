Lindsay Lohan returns to acting with new Christmas movie for Netflix

She knew fame from a very young age, as well as success and complicated situations. Today with the lessons more than learned, Lindsay Lohan returns to acting in a big way, with a new Christmas movie that will be released on Netflix.

Opening the season of festive movies, the legendary “mean girl” announced today (03/10) her return to filming, this time with a comedy that reminds us that the end of the year is near. This is “Falling for Christmas”, which is scheduled to premiere on November 10 on said streaming platform.

In this film, according to NaciónFlix, Lohan will play an heiress to a major American hotel chain who suffered a ski accident, and after suffering from amnesia, she is left in the care of an attractive hotel owner and his daughter in the days before Christmas.”

The announcement comes in the same month that Mean Girls Day is celebrated, the film that catapulted Lohan to fame as a teen star, as well as Amanda Seyfried and Rachel McAdams.